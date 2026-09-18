Friday, September 18, 2026 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Vikram Misri urges chipmakers to cut concentration, build partnerships

Vikram Misri urges chipmakers to cut concentration, build partnerships

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says semiconductor self-reliance requires sovereign capabilities in critical areas while maintaining global partnerships and openness

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Representative Picture

Akshat Ayush
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chipmakers should move away from concentration towards partnerships to reduce vulnerabilities arising from dependence on a single source, hinting at China’s dominance in rare earth processing and advanced-node manufacturing, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at Semicon India on Friday.
 
Misri said semiconductors are the most collaborative industry the world has ever produced, suggesting that countries, including India, need to create credible alternatives while avoiding confrontation.
 
“No nation builds a chip alone. Design talent sits in one country, equipment in another, fabrication in a third, materials in a fourth, assembly in a fifth. No geography holds every single link,” Misri said.
 
On self-reliance, the Foreign Secretary said a nation trying to build everything within its own borders risks facing higher costs, slower innovation and a more isolated industrial base.
  
“Self-reliance means knowing exactly where our capabilities and capacities must be sovereign, and building it with discipline,” he said.

Also Read

Ajit Manocha, President & CEO, SEMI

Semiconductor sector now ranks third globally in profits, says SEMI CEO

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India's first Precision Manufacturing Institute in works, says Vaishnaw

Infosys

India has a once-in-a-generation semiconductor demand window: Infosys SVP

Nexperia

Nexperia to partner with Tata on chip production, packaging in India

Tata Electronics

India's semiconductor roadmap strong with Semicon 2.0: Tata Electronics CEO

 
India is investing to build indigenous capability in design, packaging and manufacturing while inviting the world’s leading equipment makers, material suppliers and design houses to build alongside Indian companies, Misri said.
 
Misri also highlighted the dependence of the domestic semiconductor industry on imported equipment and materials, as well as the need to build fluency across regulatory environments.
 
Talking about the advantages available to global chipmakers in India, Misri said the country possesses a young, English-fluent engineering and design talent base, a domestic market that is already enormous and continues to scale rapidly, and political-democratic stability and credibility.
 
“India’s ambition in this spirit is not to compete for dominance in this industry. It is to be a partner, to partner companies actively that they want to build with. Reliable and honest about its gaps and genuinely open to the world,” Misri added.
 
In his address, Misri framed the semiconductor industry as a “shared national project”, saying that government incentives are being offered globally to keep respective domestic industries moving ahead in the race.
 

More From This Section

Takeda

Takeda eyes 100 mn annual dengue vaccine capacity with Bio E by 2029premium

semiconductors chipmakers

India Deep Tech Alliance invests ₹2,170 crore in 56 firms in one year

semiconductors (semicon)

India's semicon opportunity goes beyond chip design: Celesta Capital

nestle

FSSAI initiates legal action against three Nestle India food products

blinkit

Blinkit to sell PM Vishwakarma products, widen artisans' market access

Topics : semiconductor Global Trade industry

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 6:00 PM IST