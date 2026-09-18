India's semicon opportunity goes beyond chip design: Celesta Capital

India’s semiconductor opportunity is expanding beyond chip design into packaging, power electronics and intellectual property, said Sriram Viswanathan, founding managing partner of venture capital firm Celesta Capital.

While delivering a keynote on the second day of Semicon India, Viswanathan said, “The bottleneck has moved, from just core design to packaging and other things. Power electronics is a new opportunity for India in the semiconductor area. While design remains a key strength, IP (intellectual property) is an important part of what is going to have to be enhanced.”

According to Viswanathan, the diversification of global semiconductor supply chains, coupled with the domestic talent pool, growing domestic demand and government support, has created a significant opportunity for the country to build a deeper semiconductor ecosystem.

Viswanathan highlighted the need for greater commercial viability among deep-tech startups in the country. He said government subsidies and incentives can help shape business plans but cannot substitute for sustainable businesses, revenues and customers. “In the areas of space and defense, which are extremely important, companies have to be thinking about their commercial viability and be looking at things outside of just the government for economic viability.”

On the investment side, Viswanathan said time-to-revenue is particularly important for deep-tech investors, where long development cycles can make companies less attractive to venture capital funds operating within finite investment horizons. He also cautioned startups against valuations that are disconnected from revenues and market traction.

Viswanathan said that while government support, domestic demand and talent form the essential foundation for the ecosystem, market development and procurement policies would be equally important. “Capital is one of the tools. Talent is the other leg but the most important thing is how do you develop the market and ensure that the procurement policies in India are all conducive to become truly self-reliant using the products that we design and manufacture. So, competing globally means we have to truly be capable of addressing the needs of the entire value chain,” Viswanathan said.

Viswanathan also outlined the progress of the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA), an industry coalition comprising venture capital firms and industry bodies, which was launched at Semicon India last year. He said that the pool has since grown to more than $3 billion, with companies including India, Qualcomm, Lam Research joining the initiative.

Celesta Capital has recently received Sebi approval for a Category II alternative investment fund (AIF). The fund is also planning to raise a ₹2,000 crore deep-tech fund, according to media reports.