More than ₹5,100 crore generated through scrap disposal, says Centre

More than ₹5,100 crore has been generated through disposal of scrap in the last five years as part of special campaigns in government offices, the Centre said on Tuesday.

The campaigns seek to institutionalise "swachhata" in all government offices.

Since 2021, through five annual editions of the campaign and monthly secretariat reforms monitoring (up to July 2026), more than 24.20 lakh sites have been covered, over 180.48 lakh files have been weeded out or closed, generating revenue of ₹5,102.91 crore through scrap disposal, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

In Campaign 5 alone, 11.6 lakh sites were covered, 29.52 lakh files were weeded out, 233.75 lakh sq ft of office space was freed, and around ₹833.92 crore was earned from scrap disposal, it said.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will launch an online portal (https:cdpm.nic.in/SCDPM26) to check the progress of Campaign 6 scheduled to be held between October 2 and October 31 on Wednesday.

It will be preceded by a preparatory phase from September 16 to September 30.

During the preparatory phase, ministries and departments will identify the pendency in selected categories, mobilise the ground functionaries, finalise the campaign sites, review records, and undertake space management planning and disposal of the identified scrap.

The best practices will be presented during the Good Governance Week December 19-December 25.

During Wednesday's event, a meeting of nodal officers of Campaign 6, nodal officers of public grievances and appellate authorities in all the 84 ministries and departments of the Centre will be held.

The meeting will be addressed by secretaries of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Posts, Coal, Mines and Department of School Education and Literacy, the statement said.

The DARPG acts as the nodal department for coordinating and steering the special campaigns which are held every year to institutionalise "swachhata" and reduce pendency in government offices.

The cabinet secretary sent a letter to all central secretaries on August 5 and DARPG has issued detailed guidelines for Campaign 6 on August 13.

The Campaign 6 will be carried out in all the ministries and departments and their offices, including outstation ones, and Indian Missions abroad.