Centre prepones Census exercise in poll-bound UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand

Ahead of Assembly elections due next year, the Centre has preponed the Census 2027 exercise in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

The current Assembly tenure in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand ends in March 2027, while Uttar Pradesh's current Assembly tenure ends in May 2027. Goa has 40 Assembly constituencies, Punjab 117, Uttarakhand 70 and Uttar Pradesh 403.

The population enumeration exercise in the four states will be conducted from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027. In Uttarakhand, it will cover areas other than those that are snow-bound. A revisional round will be held from January 5 to January 9, 2027.

“The conduct of Census of the population shall be undertaken in the States of Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and areas other than snow-bound areas of Uttarakhand, from 1st December, 2026 to 4th January, 2027 with a revisional round from 5th January, 2027 to 9th January, 2027,” the notification read.

The Centre will provide an option for self-enumeration from November 16 to November 30, 2026, before the house-to-house population enumeration begins.

The notification states: “there shall be an option for self-enumeration from 16th November, 2026 to 30th November, 2026 just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration.”

The reference date for the Census in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and non-snow-bound areas of Uttarakhand will be 00.00 hours on January 5, 2027, according to the notification.