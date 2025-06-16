IT companies, BPOs set target of 100% electric vehicle cab fleet by 2030

Most global and Indian corporates in the information technology/IT-enabled services (IT/ITES), business process outsourcing (BPO) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) spaces — which offer transport services to their employees —want all their cabs to be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

The target is rather ambitious. It means converting 95 per cent of the existing fleet of over 900,000 cabs, which transports corporate employees from home to office and back. The figure is 90 per cent in the case of five cities — Benguluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi-NCR, as they have a higher EV penetration.

Sriram Kannan, founder and chief