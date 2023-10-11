close
Movie success offsets ad revenue slip for broadcasters like ZEE, Sun TV

For Q2FY24, Zee's advertising revenues are anticipated to decrease by 2.5 to 3 per cent, while Sun is projected to maintain a level similar to the previous year's quarter

Zee Media
Premium

Zee Media

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
While certain media sectors, such as film exhibition, concluded the September quarter with record revenues, the broadcasting sector displayed a subdued operational performance. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) and Sun TV (Sun) are anticipated to experience a year-on-year decline in their advertising revenues for the quarter. In stark contrast, box office collections are projected to surpass the Rs 3,000 crore threshold, buoyed by a series of successful film releases.

Karan Taurani and Rounak Ray from Elara Securities (India) noted, "The broadcasting domain

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

