Movie success offsets ad revenue slip for broadcasters like ZEE, Sun TV

While certain media sectors, such as film exhibition, concluded the September quarter with record revenues, the broadcasting sector displayed a subdued operational performance. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) and Sun TV (Sun) are anticipated to experience a year-on-year decline in their advertising revenues for the quarter. In stark contrast, box office collections are projected to surpass the Rs 3,000 crore threshold, buoyed by a series of successful film releases.

Karan Taurani and Rounak Ray from Elara Securities (India) noted, "The broadcasting domain