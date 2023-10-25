close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

MS Dhoni-backed drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises funding of Rs 25 cr

"This fresh capital infusion will play a crucial role in accelerating our growth and enhancing our capabilities to meet the escalating market demand," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)

Representative Picture

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Garuda Aerospace, the drone company backed by former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has raised Rs 25 crore in a fresh bridge round of funding led by Venture Catalysts and WeFounderCircle. The funding round witnessed commitments from other notable investors, including Hems Angels, San Angels, Peaceful Progress funds, and several prominent angel investors, which collectively capped out the funding round.

"This fresh capital infusion will play a crucial role in accelerating our growth and enhancing our capabilities to meet the escalating market demand," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder-chief executive officer, Garuda Aerospace. "With the continued backing of esteemed investors and the endorsement of MS Dhoni, we are confident in our mission to revolutionise the drone technology sector in India."

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, founder and managing director at Venture Catalysts, said Garuda's commitment to delivering cutting-edge drone solutions, combined with their impressive market share in the Precision Agri Drone industry, demonstrates their potential for significant growth.

The funds secured through this bridge round will be primarily utilised to address the sudden demand for drone solutions. The company will allocate the funds towards working capital requirements, ensuring seamless execution of the IFFCO drone order and fulfilling the pre-booked orders from numerous dealers across the country. Recently, Garuda has achieved remarkable milestones, including a strategic partnership with IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) for a drone order of 400 units and pre-booking of a total of 10,000 drones from 700 dealers across the country. These developments have resulted in a sudden surge in demand for the company's innovative drone solutions in recent times.

"We believe in their vision to use drones for Bharat, and feel that they will unlock a very big value for agriculture use of drones, by involving young rural-level entrepreneurs," said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and chief executive officer, WeFounderCircle.

Founded in 2015 by Agnishwar Jayaprakash, an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Garuda is tapping the drone industry with its asset-light, recession-proof, and unit-economic-focused business model. The company not only designs and manufactures precision agriculture drones but also empowers rural entrepreneurs, making a positive impact on the lives of farmers. Garuda said it has secured an impressive 55 per cent market share in the $3 billion Precision Agri Drone industry. The overall drone industry, estimated at $7 billion, continues to see remarkable growth, according to analysts.

Also Read

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as Thala turns 42 today

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Goodluck India to expand Defence & Aerospace wing by raising Rs 96 crore

Reliance Retail's JioMart ropes in MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador

IPL Final Preview: Rain big threat as Titans defend title against MSD's CSK

IOC starts producing 'reference' petrol, diesel for testing automobiles

Microsoft-backed AI safety forum names first director, plans advisory board

22% kirana owners extremely optimistic about business this festive season

TVS Motor onboards ION Mobility to enter sports scooter sector in Indonesia

Punjab govt to constitute industrial advisory commissions for 26 sectors

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : MS Dhoni aerospace Drones

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon