Multiple states roll out independent AI policies to drive investment, jobs

On the same day, Goa released a draft policy on the emerging technology for the proposed Goa AI Mission 2027. The draft policy will be available for public comments on the state’s portal between May 4 and May 15.

In March, the Odisha government issued detailed operational guidelines to implement its newly formulated AI policy, outlining an institutional framework and a structured roadmap for the adoption of AI across governance and public service delivery.

Over the past five years, other states such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka have released policies around AI and information technology.

Most policies focus on AI-related skills training to encourage the creation of employment. States are providing incentives to ensure investment in research and development and capital expenditure.