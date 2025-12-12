Multiplex chains expect Dec to be one of the best-performing months in 2025

With films across genres and languages hitting screens in December -- from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to the patriotic Ikkis featuring the late Dharmendra, to Hollywood’s Avatar: Fire and Ash -- cinema exhibitors expect the month’s box-office tally to clock between ₹1,500 crore and ₹2,000 crore, setting it up as one of 2025’s standout performing months.

The industry is anticipating 2025 to deliver around ₹13,500 crore in overall box-office collections, which would cement it as India’s strongest box-office year after 2023. Multiplex chains, which struggled with footfall last year before Pushpa 2: The Rule reignited demand, have already expanded show counts