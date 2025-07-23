Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mutual fund industry showcases resilience, growth: ICRA Analytics

Equity-oriented schemes continued to attract significant investor interest, with total net inflows touching Rs 23,587 crore in June. | File Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

The mutual fund industry has showcased resilience and growth potential with strong momentum in systematic investment plans (SIP) and inflows across diverse categories, a report, issued by research firm ICRA Analytics, said on Wednesday.

The research report, citing the data of the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), said total assets under management (AUM) at the end of June touched Rs 74.41 lakh crore, supported by bullish equity markets and sustained retail interest.

June marked a strong month for the industry with high inflows and robust investor participation across equity, hybrid and SIP categories, it said.

Equity-oriented schemes continued to attract significant investor interest, with total net inflows touching Rs 23,587 crore in June.

 

Debt funds saw moderate outflows in June, compared to May. Net outflow of debt schemes during June stood at Rs 1,711 crore, the report said.

Hybrid funds witnessed high inflows at Rs 23,223 crore as investors favoured a balance risk-reward profile amid market volatility, the report added.

SIPs remained a strong investment area with monthly contribution touching a new high of Rs 27,269 crore in June 2025.

The growth drivers for SIPs are predominantly rising financial literacy, consistent returns from equity markets and ease of investing via digital platforms, the report added.

ICRA Mutual funds MFs Mutual Funds

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

