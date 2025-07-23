Natco Pharma to acquire 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram for ₹2,000 cr

In a bid to enter the African market, Natco Pharma on Wednesday announced that it has submitted a firm intention for a ZAR 4 billion (Rs 2,000 crore) cash offer to acquire a minority stake in South Africa-based drugmaker Adcock Ingram Holdings (AIHL).
If approved, the Hyderabad-based company will hold a 35.75 per cent stake in Adcock Ingram by offering ZAR 75.00 ($4.271) per share to minority stakeholders.
The deal gives Natco a gateway into South Africa, with AIHL holding a 10 per cent share of the private pharmaceutical market in the country. It is also the largest supplier of hospital and critical care products in South Africa.
This transaction would consolidate Natco’s existing 0.80 per cent stake, making it the second-largest shareholder in AIHL, behind the Bidvest Group, which holds the remaining 64.25 per cent.
Natco added that the estimated time for transaction completion is four months, assuming there are no regulatory delays.
Also Read
“Post-transaction, Natco will consolidate 35.75 per cent of AIHL’s net profits in Natco’s financial results in accordance with its shareholding,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
If the deal proceeds, Adcock Ingram will be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and will continue to operate as a private South African business.
Rajeev Nannapaneni, chief executive officer and vice-chairman of Natco Pharma, said the proposed acquisition would help the company tap into new revenue streams and expand its presence in one of the largest and fastest-growing emerging markets.
In return, AIHL is expected to leverage Natco’s research and development capabilities, regulatory expertise, and global marketing network to support local leadership and expansion into new markets.
“AIHL will benefit from a partnership with a research-focused, innovative, and vertically integrated pharmaceutical company, and over time, South Africans will be beneficiaries of wider access to affordable medicines,” said Andrew Hall, chief executive officer, AIHL.
Valued at an estimated ZAR 11 billion ($632 million), AIHL generated revenues of ZAR 9.6 billion ($536 million) for the financial year ending June 2024.
Founded in 1890, the company operates across four segments—prescription, consumer, over-the-counter (OTC), and hospitals. It has a diverse product portfolio ranging from generic and branded formulations to critical-care hospital products, as well as consumer and home-care products.
The announcement was made after market hours. On Wednesday, Natco Pharma’s shares rose by 2.01 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,034.75 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).