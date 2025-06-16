Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, June 16, 2025: Ireda, DLF, OMCs, IndusInd Bk

Stocks to Watch today, June 16, 2025: Ireda, DLF, OMCs, IndusInd Bk

Stocks to Watch today, June 16, 2025: From Ireda to oil-linked stocks, here is a list of few shares that will remain on investors' radar today

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch today, June 16, 2025: The Iran-Israel conflict, spike in oil prices, and developments surrounding trade tariffs are likely to set the mood for Indian equities today. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were up 45 points at 24,773.
 
Oil prices climbed, extending Friday's rally, as renewed strikes by Israel and Iran over the weekend increased concerns that the battle could widen across the region and significantly disrupt oil exports from the Middle East. At the last count, Brent crude futures rose 0.35 per cent to $74.4 a barrel.
 
Asian market indices were mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 down 0.10 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.42 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 0.65 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 up 0.21 per cent. 
 
 
Overnight, Wall Street indices closed lower with the Nasdaq down 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 1.13 per cent, and the Dow Jones 1.79 per cent.   Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE

Amid global and local developments, here is a list of stocks that may buzz in trade on June 16, 2025: 

IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Chokshi & Chokshi LLP, Chartered Accountants, and the appointment of Borkar & Muzumdar, Chartered Accountants for their second year and first year respectively, as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the bank for the financial year 2025-26.

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch Today, June 13: OMCs, IndiGo, Genus Power, Dixon, Autos

markets

Stocks to Watch Today, June 12: HDFC Bank, Nazara, IEX, MCX, Hind Copper

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Trent & 6 others to trade ex-date for dividend, rights issue on June 12

stocks, markets, mutual fund

Stocks to Watch Today, June 11: RInfra, liquor, Ireda, Maruti, AB Capital

markets

Stocks to Watch Today: Jana SFB, Protean, Tata Power, Premier Energies, BDL

 
Oil-linked stocks: Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs), paints, tyres, adhesives, and aviation could see some pressure in trade with an increase in oil prices. Conversely, oil refiners, Oil India, Hindustan Exploration, ONGC, and Reliance Industries may benefit from higher oil prices.
 
HBL Engineering: Hyderabad-based company HBL Engineering has secured a significant contract valued at ₹132.95 crore from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system.
 
Adani Ports: The Haifa Port in Israel, operated by the Adani Group, sustained no damage during Iran’s recent missile attack, according to reports. Iran launched ballistic missiles late Saturday targeting Haifa Port and a nearby oil refinery in retaliation for an earlier Israeli airstrike on Iranian military sites. While shrapnel reportedly landed in the chemical terminal and some projectiles struck the refinery, no injuries were reported.
 
DLF: The company is set to invest around ₹5,500 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram, as it seeks to achieve record sales bookings this fiscal on high demand.
 
ITC: Multi-conglomerate ITC has completed the acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts, which owns the '24 Mantra Organic brand' in an all-cash deal valued at ₹472.5 crore.
 
Sun Pharma: The US health regulator has issued a form 483 with 8 observations after inspecting Sun Pharma's Halol (Gujarat) manufacturing plant.
 
Natco Pharma: The United States Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA) concluded its inspection of the company's Mekaguda plant with one observation in form-483.
 
Arkade Developers: The company has entered the Thane market with a 6.28 acre project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹ 2000 crore. 
 
Birla Corporation: The company emerged as the 'Preferred Bidder’ for the grant of mining lease for Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) Limestone Block, on the highest final price offer of 20.60 per cent. The aforesaid block is situated in District Jaisalmer, Rajasthan over an area of 499.6394 hectares.
 
Ireda: The application filed by the company under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against Gensol EV Lease which is a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering was admitted by National Company Law Tribunal Ahmedabad (NCLT) for corporate insolvency resolution process. The amount due was ₹218.95 crore.
 
Capri Global: The company successfully raised ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers. 

More From This Section

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Largecap segment shines in Q4 amid broad sectoral divergence: Equirus Sec

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start; Asia up; India May WPI, Israel-Iran war in focus

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Ramco Cements, Max Healthcare among top buy recommendations by Angel One

JIMEET MODI, founder and chief executive officer at Samco Group

NSE IPO: 6 reasons why it's time for National Stock Exchange to go public

PremiumTuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairperson, Sebi

More relaxations on cards in Tuhin Kanta Pandey's second Sebi board meet

Topics : stocks to watch Stocks in focus S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY IREDA Gensol group Natco Pharma OMCs BPCL HPCL DLF ITC Adani Ports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon