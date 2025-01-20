Business Standard

NCLT orders Go First liquidation as CoC opts for no revival prospects

NCLT orders Go First liquidation as CoC opts for no revival prospects

CoC opts for liquidation after failed resolution plans; NCLT approves request

A Committee of Creditors (CoC) is a group of lenders who work together to decide the future of a debtor's or borrower's debt. (File Image)

Bhavini Mishra Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday ordered the liquidation of low-cost carrier Go First airline following a request from its Committee of Creditors (CoC), bringing an end to the 20-month insolvency proceedings.
 
The bench, comprising Judicial Member Mahendra Khandelwal and Technical Member Sanjeev Ranjan, approved the CoC’s application for liquidation. “Liquidation is ordered,” the bench stated.
 
At the 37th CoC meeting on July 23, 2024, the estimated cost for the liquidation process was pegged at Rs 21.6 crore, which CoC members agreed to fund in proportion to their voting shares.
The CoC noted that the resolution plans received were non-compliant with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) requirements and were not commercially viable. Given the inability to resume commercial operations, the CoC opted for liquidation.
   
The CoC also approved litigation funding from US-based Burford Capital to cover costs associated with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) proceedings against Pratt & Whitney (PW). Go First is seeking $1 billion in claims from PW over faulty engines that led to its grounding. Burford Capital is set to provide $20 million in the first tranche to fund the arbitration.

The CoC highlighted the lack of sufficient assets within the company to cover liquidation costs and resolved to contribute funds proportionate to their voting shares.
 
Go First owes around Rs 6,200 crore to its lenders, including Central Bank of India (Rs 1,934 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 1,744 crore), and IDBI Bank (Rs 75 crore).
 
The airline filed for voluntary insolvency on May 2, 2023, under Section 10 of the IBC, and its plea was admitted on May 10, 2023. The lessors had subsequently moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking the return of their aircraft and engines, arguing that their leases were terminated before the insolvency proceedings began.
 
In October 2023, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs exempted transactions related to aircraft and engines from the IBC moratorium, enabling lessors to reclaim their planes. The Delhi High Court, on April 26, 2024, directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister all 54 aircraft leased to Go First, which were returned to the lessors by May 2024.
 
The CoC had filed an application for liquidation in September 2024, citing no prospects of reviving the airline. The NCLT later approved Dinkar Venkatasubramanian as the official liquidator, replacing Shailendra Ajmera.
Advocate Vishnu Sriram represented the CoC, while advocate Diwakar Maheshwari represented the Resolution Professional in the proceedings.
   

NCLT liquidation

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

