Demand for content creators witnesses significant increase: Report

The demand for content creators and influencers witnessed a significant increase in July compared to the year-ago period, according to a report.

Influencers and content creators now offer avenues for creative expression and far-reaching impact, according to the report by Indeed, which is based on job postings and job clicks on the platform from July 2022 to July 2023.

As per the report, there has been a significant increase in job postings and clicks related to "content creators" and "influencers" on the global job site.

Without providing the number of job postings and job clicks during the given period, the report said the demand for content creators and influencers increased by 117 per cent in July as compared to the year-ago period.

"While it is still possible to be a successful content creator or influencer on your own, it is becoming increasingly common for businesses to hire professionals in these roles," Indeed India Career Expert Saumitra Chand said.

The trend is likely to continue in future, as the demand for content creation continues to grow, he said.

The highest number of job postings for influencer marketing roles were from Bengaluru, followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, the report said.

Jaipur, Surat and Indore have the least number of job postings for influencer marketing roles, it added.