Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.44%)
65252.87 -286.55
Nifty (-0.27%)
19412.00 -53.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5356.00 + 26.40
Nifty Midcap (0.41%)
37957.90 + 156.25
Nifty Bank (0.23%)
44049.10 + 102.70
Heatmap

Smartphone manufacturers expected to hire 60,000 in next 6-12 months

Tamil Nadu is likely to make up for a large part of these jobs, alongside Delhi-National Capital Region, and Karnataka

Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Smartphone manufacturing companies are expected to create 60,000 direct jobs in the country in the next 6-12 months, The Economic Times (ET) has cited data from staffing firm Teamlease. The development comes as India becomes the world's second-largest mobile handsets manufacturer.

Teamlease Services has over 5,000 vacancies in mobile manufacturing with more positions in the pipeline, chief executive-staffing at Teamlease, Kartik Narayan told the newspaper. Another staffing company, Ciel HR Services' CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra told ET that there are about 2,000 open positions, with more expected.

Apart from these direct jobs, there is a likelihood of 80,000-100,000 jobs being created by smartphone manufacturing companies in the next 12-24 months. The report said that Leading mobile brands, their suppliers, and assembly partners are looking to set up manufacturing in India and thus ramp up their hiring.

Apple smartphone manufacturers like Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, along with other electronics manufacturing companies like Dixon Technologies and Tata Electronics, are also likely to increase their manpower, the ET report said. Kartik Narayan of Teamlease was quoted in the report as saying, "We are expecting 40,000-60,000 direct jobs in phone manufacturing pan India by March 2024."

"India has over 200 mobile manufacturing units. "It is the second largest mobile manufacturer in volume terms … This is leading to a huge demand for manpower," he added.

Tamil Nadu is likely to make up for a large part of these jobs, alongside Delhi-National Capital Region and Karnataka. With a push from the government that aims to turn India into a manufacturing hub, India is expected to manufacture about 270-300 million smartphone units this calendar year.

Also Read

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

PLI for smartphone manufacturing: Foxconn, Wistron, Dixon lead the pack

Foxconn likely to expand its Chennai iPhone manufacturing facility

Demand for content creators witnesses significant increase: Report

GenAI to create transformational business benefits within 2-5 yrs: Gartner

India's first drones testing centre to be set up in Tamil Nadu: State govt

Telecom service providers wary of regulatory sandbox proposed by TRAI

Highway ministry likely to respond to CAG concerns on Expressway costs


A global consensus towards shifting the manufacturing facilities beyond China is also giving wings to the idea of making India a hub for manufacturing electronic products, industry experts said.

What is the PLI Scheme?

Production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing was announced on April 01, 2020. The scheme offers the manufacturers an incentive to boost domestic manufacturing. The government intends to attract large investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components, including assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) units.

The scheme has drawn global manufacturers, including Samsung, Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron. Among these, Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron are contract manufacturers of Apple smartphones.
Topics : smartphone industry Smartphone sales smartphone component mobile manufacturing Mobile manufacturing industry in India BS Web Reports Foxconn Wistron Wistron Corp

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate, de-addiction campaign in KolkataLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon