New wastage norms for gold, silver jewellery exports on hold till August 31

The decision was taken on the request of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), DGFT said in a public notice

This was done after the industry raised concerns over the government's revised norms related to the permissible amount of wastage.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

The new norms for permissible wastage amount for gold, silver and platinum content in jewellery exports will now be in abeyance till August 31, 2024, according to DGFT.
The decision was taken on the request of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), DGFT said in a public notice.
In May, the norms were put on hold till July this year. After GJEPC's request, the hold period was extended by one more month till August.
This was done after the industry raised concerns over the government's revised norms related to the permissible amount of wastage and standard input output with regard to the export of gold and silver jewellery.
The public notice dated May 27 is kept in "abeyance till August 31, 2024 for reassessment of permissible wastages and SIONs as per request of GJEPC," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.
For the interim period, wastage norms as existed prior to the issuance of the May 27 notice stand restored.

On May 27, DGFT issued a public notice tightening these norms, following which the exporting community flagged its concerns.
Standard input-output norms (SION) are rules that define the amount of inputs required to manufacture a unit of output for export purposes.
Input-output norms are applicable for products such as electronics, engineering, chemical, food products, including fish and marine products, handicraft, plastic and leather products.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

