No betting on chance in Karnataka govt's real-money gaming playbook

The Karnataka government has released a draft Bill proposing a ban on all forms of online betting, gambling, and games of chance, as the state moves to tighten oversight of the fast-growing real-money gaming (RMG) sector. A copy of the draft Bill has been reviewed by Business Standard.

According to the draft, the use of real money, tokens, virtual currency, or electronic funds for online betting or wagering is also prohibited. Games of skill shall, however, “be exempt from this prohibition, subject to regulation and licensing”, the draft Bill said.

The state government will determine, from time to time, what