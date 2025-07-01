Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real money gaming sector seeks unified regulatory playbook amid scrutiny

Real money gaming sector seeks unified regulatory playbook amid scrutiny

Currently, states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra are at varying stages of enforcing their own rules for the industry

In the digital world, RMG refers to skill-based games such as rummy, poker, or fantasy sports, among others, where players can stake money to compete for cash rewards.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

With growing scrutiny from multiple Indian states, the real money gaming (RMG) sector is rolling the dice on a centralised regulatory framework. Industry players say a central law could protect legitimate players while driving out rogue offshore platforms that evade taxes and skirt customer protections.
 
At present, states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, among others, are in different stages of enforcing state rules on the industry.
 
Industry bodies argue this patchwork of policies is hurting business and consumers alike, and have called on the Centre to establish nationwide standards for compliance, advertising, KYC norms, and domestic operator
