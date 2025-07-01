Real money gaming sector seeks unified regulatory playbook amid scrutiny

With growing scrutiny from multiple Indian states, the real money gaming (RMG) sector is rolling the dice on a centralised regulatory framework. Industry players say a central law could protect legitimate players while driving out rogue offshore platforms that evade taxes and skirt customer protections.

At present, states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, among others, are in different stages of enforcing state rules on the industry.

Industry bodies argue this patchwork of policies is hurting business and consumers alike, and have called on the Centre to establish nationwide standards for compliance, advertising, KYC norms, and domestic operator