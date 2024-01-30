Noida, Navi Mumbai airports to initially have flights to 26-28 cities: CAPA

The under-construction Navi Mumbai airport is expected to connect 26 domestic and 13 foreign cities, according to an analysis by aviation consultancy firm, CAPA India. Similarly, the Noida airport is likely to be connect to 28 domestic and 10 foreign destinations.

The Navi Mumbai airport, which is expected to start by March next year, is likely to handle 8.8-10.8 million passengers in 2025-26. The Noida airport, which is expected to start by December this year, may handle 9.4-11.7 million passengers.

The existing Delhi and Mumbai airports, over a period of time, will become like London’s Heathrow airport, which has significant long haul and hub transfer traffic. The Noida and Navi Mumbai airports, meanwhile, will become like London's Gatwick airport, which largely has point-to-point traffic, CAPA India stated.