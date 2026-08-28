NTPC studies 34 sites across 13 states for 30 GW nuclear target by 2030

NTPC is expanding efforts towards achieving its 30 GW nuclear power capacity target by 2030, with studies and discussions now underway at 34 sites across 13 states, Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh said on Thursday at the company’s 50th Annual General Meeting.

“Through NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited, our wholly owned subsidiary and Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited, our joint venture with NPCIL, we are developing capabilities for the future,” he said, adding that the company’s immediate focus includes the 2.8 GW Mahi Banswara nuclear project in Rajasthan.

The company added 9.6 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity during FY26, the highest annual addition in its history. Of this, 5.48 GW, or nearly 60 per cent, came from non-fossil sources.

Its installed capacity reached around 89 GW, with a construction pipeline of nearly 35.7 GW.

NTPC generated 432 billion units (BU) of electricity during FY26, contributing about 24 per cent of India’s total generation. During the year, its share of installed capacity remained around 17 per cent.

Singh also said the company’s coal-based stations achieved a plant load factor of 72.04 per cent.

“We are preparing our thermal fleet for the changing requirements of the power system, including greater flexibility to complement renewable generation. We have issued EOI for installing sub-critical units upto 250 megawatt (MW) capable of two shift operation. This is essential to accommodate more renewables while meeting the peak load requirements,” he said.

Its captive coal production increased 6.2 per cent to 48.65 million tonnes in the last fiscal year, meeting around 18 per cent of its coal requirements.

Singh said NTPC Green Energy had emerged as an important growth platform for the company, with renewable generation rising to 14.6 BU in FY26, more than double the previous year’s generation.

The company has also raised its long-term capacity target to 149 GW by 2032, including 60 GW of renewable energy, and 244 GW by 2037, excluding storage.

It has planned capital expenditure of around ₹16.86 trillion by FY37 across thermal, hydro and pumped storage, renewables, battery storage, mining and nuclear.

Highlighting that the company is building capabilities in both battery storage and pumped storage, Singh said: “Our current pipeline includes significant storage capacity, and we are also exploring emerging technologies that can provide long-duration storage like CO2 storage and Redox flow batteries without dependence on conventional critical minerals.”

Its coal gasification-based synthetic natural gas project, with a capacity of 5.75 lakh tonnes per annum, is being established. Once completed, it will be the first plant of its kind in India and will directly substitute imported natural gas, Singh said.

Speaking about its power trading business, he said: “NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited traded 46.52 billion units during FY26.”

While its immediate priorities remain delivering projects already under construction, expanding its presence in nuclear power and improving the flexibility of its thermal fleet, NTPC will also focus on the quality of growth.

“Every investment must be supported by sound commercial principles, appropriate risk assessment and disciplined capital allocation. With the scale of investment envisaged, maintaining a strong balance sheet, accessing diversified sources of finance and improving project execution will be as important as adding capacity itself,” Singh said.