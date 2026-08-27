Steelmakers turn to value-added products as end-users move upmarket

The move up the value chain for steel producers has been underway for some time, both organically and through acquisitions. As billions of dollars continue to flow into upstream capacity, companies are also allocating a higher share of capital towards downstream operations, expanding their product mix and capabilities to capture a larger share of higher-margin segments.

Sehul Bhatt, director, Crisil Intelligence, observed that India’s crude steel capacity increased by 23 per cent between 2023-24 and 2025-26, compared with around 20 per cent growth in domestic steel demand.

Hot-rolled coil (HRC) capacity expanded faster, by 29 per cent, intensifying competitive pressure on prices, he said. “Consequently, producers are increasing the conversion of HRC into cold-rolled and other downstream products to improve product differentiation and margins.”

At the same time, Bhatt said demand for value-added steel, particularly from the automotive and white goods sectors, is rising. “This trend is expected to sustain as India transitions towards an upper-middle-income economy.”

Premiumisation raises the bar

Producers point to the growing market for value-added steel as the rationale for moving up the chain.

Ranjan Dhar, director and vice-president (V-P) — sales and marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), pointed out that India’s increasing per capita income and accelerated progress towards becoming a developed nation are now reflected in premium and discerning consumer choices. “The type of automobiles, housing, consumer goods, roofing solutions, etc that consumers are demanding are on a par with the developed world. This transformation of consumer preferences in turn is getting reflected in demand for specialty and smarter steels of the type India has not seen earlier,” he said.

The building blocks for this shift, however, have been laid over the years.

Climbing the value ladder

In 2014, when JSW Steel’s capacity stood at about 14 million tonnes (mt), value-added special products accounted for about 25 per cent of its sales volume. “Our India capacity today is 36.4 mt, including the joint venture Bhushan Power and Steel, and now the share of value-added special products steel is 60 per cent of the sales volume,” said Jayant Acharya, joint managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), JSW Steel.

He expects value-added and special products to continue accounting for 55-60 per cent of the sales mix even as the company’s capacity rises to 62 mt by 2031-32.

Increasing the value-added mix to insulate against the commodity cycle is, however, a trend across the industry. Tata Steel aims to take its overall downstream products from the current 35-40 per cent to roughly 60 per cent by volume.

T V Narendran, MD and CEO of Tata Steel, said in an interview with Business Standard after the company’s 2026-27 first quarter (April-June/Q1) results that the upstream gets commoditised, even though it is the most capital-intensive part of the business. “In downstream, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins may be lower, but the return on capital invested can be higher.”

Downstream is more about service, products, and customer relationships, he added. “So it is more closely linked to the market side. We have a strong franchise and a good position in many high-end markets. For instance, we have a 50 per cent market share in automobiles; we have the retail business. So we feel that the downstream has more value.”

Jindal Steel MD V R Sharma said in an interview with Business Standard that the company is shifting towards value-added products because global markets are becoming increasingly protectionist, making commodity steel harder to export.

Rather than joining the race for higher crude steel capacity, the company wants to produce higher-value products that can sell faster, generate better Ebitda and reduce exposure to the commodity glut, he added.

He said more than 60 per cent of the company’s production should eventually be value-added. “Of 12-12.5 mt, at least 7 mt-plus should be value-added. This includes value-added plates and HRC, galvanised products, rails and high-hardened rails, material for seamless tubes, special alloy steel, angles, channels, beams, pipes and structural pipes.”

Steel can also increasingly replace brick and concrete in housing and commercial construction, Sharma pointed out.

From furnace to finish

Steelmakers have deployed a mix of organic expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to move up the value chain.

JSW Steel’s Acharya said, “We have been bringing value-added technology into the country — from advanced high-strength automotive steel for lightweighting to cold-rolled non-oriented for electric motors, various coated steels, tinplate, and special alloy steels.”

“Through our partnership with JFE Steel Corporation, as well as the acquisition from Thyssenkrupp, we are also investing substantially in cold-rolled grain-oriented electrical steel. The two projects involve a capital expenditure of ₹11,500-12,000 crore,” he added. This excludes the acquisition cost of Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India, which has its facility at Nashik.

Tata Steel has invested in a 2.2 mt cold-rolling mill complex at Kalinganagar, while also expanding capacities in tubes, tinplate, and wires. The new combination (combi) mill at Jamshedpur further strengthens its presence in specialty steel for critical automotive applications.

The combi mill is designed for the automotive sector but caters to oil and gas, railways, and farm equipment segments as well, Chaitanya Bhanu, V-P — operations, Jamshedpur, Tata Steel, said. “As the facility fully ramps up, Tata Steel aspires to enhance its longs market share in the passenger vehicle segment from the current 4-6 per cent to 15-17 per cent,” he said.

Value-added steel accounts for about 60 per cent of AM/NS India’s volume mix. The joint venture has been introducing globally patented steel products in India. Dhar said that AM/NS is uniquely positioned to support the evolution of customer requirements since it carries the global portfolio of specialty steel of both its parent companies, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.