Nuclear sector needs strategy, skilled manpower to reach 100 GW by 2047

Revision in insurance policies, fuel-buying plans, and lack of skilled manpower among issues flagged for the industry

Securing significant funding for nuclear projects and reducing project timelines, which are currently around 11-12 years, are other key challenges faced by India’s nuclear sector.

Shubhangi MathurSudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Even as the Union Cabinet cleared the much-awaited Atomic Energy Bill 2025 last week, experts feel that India’s nuclear industry also requires significant reforms, including revision in insurance policy, fuel procurement strategies and creation of skilled manpower, to reach the 100 gigawatt (Gw) target by 2047.
 
At present, the Indian Nuclear Insurance Pool (INIP) provides ₹1,500 crore as nuclear operator and supplier liability under the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act 2010.
 
The capacity of INIP will have to be ramped up as more players enter the industry, according to a high-level government committee set up by the power
