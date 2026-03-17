Odisha to take authentic Odia cuisine nationwide via restaurant chain plan

Odisha’s cuisine is deeply rooted in temple traditions, coastal food culture, agrarian wisdom and centuries-old culinary practices. From temple-inspired culinary traditions and time-honoured pitha varieties to coastal seafood delicacies and festive offerings, Odia foods serve as a compelling gateway for visitors to discover the state’s art, craft, music and way of life.

The Department of Tourism (DoT) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from entrepreneurs and hospitality operators to set up and run “Odia Cuisine Restaurants” both within Odisha and outside the state as part of a broader effort to boost gastronomy tourism and cultural branding.

Giving a push to the initiative, the government has initially identified five metros — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata — along with five tourist destinations — Agra, Varanasi, Goa, Kochi and Jaipur — for rolling out the project. Entrepreneurs will be allowed to open five restaurants per city and two per tourist destination in the first phase.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said the move is aimed at taking Odisha’s unique food traditions to a national audience. “Odia cuisine is an integral part of our cultural heritage. Through this initiative, we want to showcase our traditional dishes, ingredients and culinary practices to people across the country and position Odisha as a key destination for gastronomy tourism,” she told Business Standard.

The proposed restaurants have been envisioned not merely as food outlets but as curated cultural spaces showcasing Odisha’s culinary traditions, local ingredients, crafts and stories through immersive dining experiences. Officials said the initiative seeks to introduce people across India to the distinctive flavours and traditions of Odia food while strengthening the state’s tourism branding.

The Odisha Tourism (Amendment) Policy, 2026, also recognises Odia Cuisine Restaurants as an eligible tourism unit entitled to financial incentives. The Tourism Department has invited applications from companies, hospitality firms and individual entrepreneurs. Applicants must propose restaurants with a minimum seating capacity of 25 guests and an investment of at least Rs 20 lakh, excluding land and building costs.