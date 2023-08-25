Opportunity to increase share of global manufacturing in India: FedEx CEO

A significant opportunity exists to strengthen global manufacturing in India, according to President and CEO of global transportation giant FedEx Raj Subramaniam.

Addressing a session at the B20 Summit organised by CII, Subramaniam on Friday said about the opportunity for India to reduce non-tariff barriers, and make it streamlined and easy so that the goods can flow across borders as smoothly as possible.

"India represents about 2.8 per cent of global manufacturing. Who here will doubt that we can double that, triple that, what is the limit," he said, adding, "There is a significant opportunity to increase the percentage of global manufacturing in India and I think this is a moment of opportunity here".

The FedEx CEO observed that there lies "a significant opportunity while we double or triple manufacturing there is an opportunity to reduce the cost of logistics as a percentage of GDP in India, maybe even halve it".

He praised the PM Gati Shakti - a National Master plan for multi-modal connectivity and said he was "very optimistic, very bullish on where India is and where India is going".

Also Read Indian-American CEO Raj Subramaniam presented with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman India made G20 'People's Presidency' in one year: B20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant Nagaland set to host fourth B20 session in north-east region from April 4 G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda Govt to take call on new freight corridors soon: Railway Board CEO Real estate sector expected to expand to $5.8 trn by 2047: Report Mental health platforms aim for higher growth on rising corporate tie-ups Hiked duty on onion exports must be lifted, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar AI can free up people for more productive jobs: Global tech leaders