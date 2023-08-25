Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Mental health platforms aim for higher growth on rising corporate tie-ups

Several firms are eyeing growth due to an increase in corporate tie-ups and rising awareness about mental health

mental health, telemedicine, doctors, therapy

Currently, around 280 mental health startups are operating in India (Representational image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A host of mental health platforms are looking to expand on the back of corporate partnerships and the government's policy interventions to boost awareness, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Several firms, such as MindPeers, Sukoon, 1to1help.net, Amaha, and Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness are eyeing growth due to an increase in corporate tie-ups and rising awareness about mental health.

Using AI-powered tools, gaining international clients, and organising corporate mental wellness retreats are also a part of their platform.

Archana Bisht, founder of 1to1help.net, is quoted as saying that at least 3,000 corporates are currently using some form of their emotional wellness solutions. Bisht stated that the company expects to grow 10x over the next few years. The counselling services firm says it will employ more tools, including AI-powered ones, in its arsenal.

In 2023, the government started the National Tele Mental Health Programme. It also mandated the inclusion of mental healthcare as part of health insurance policies.

Amaha has begun working with more than a hundred corporations to assist with mental health support for their employees. The founder of the firm, Amit Malik, stated that the platform is seeing nearly ten times more clients in a month than just a couple of years ago.

Also Read

Corporate India's health insurance safety net doesn't cover everyone

To cover mental illness, buy health insurance policy offering OPD coverage

Amid rising suicides, here are initiatives by IITs for mental health

Zydus Wellness Q4 results: Net profit up 9.02%, final dividend announced

Zydus Wellness Q1 results: Net profit falls 19.41% YoY to Rs 11,040 cr

Hiked duty on onion exports must be lifted, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

AI can free up people for more productive jobs: Global tech leaders

Embraer sees opportunity to partner with India for aerospace development

Safety ratings under Bharat NCAP to play significant role in buying cars

Govt aiming to make India global hub for green hydrogen: FM Sitharaman


Malik was also quoted as saying that Amaha has users from over 300 cities who access their psychiatry services.

Earlier in August, actor Suniel Shetty partnered with Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness to launch a new mental health app called 'Lets Get Happi'. 

Manun Thakur, founder of the platform, was quoted as saying that Veda has been approached by over 23 corporates to work with them. Most of them want a hybrid of offline as well as online support. Corporate sales will contribute nearly 65 per cent to Veda's revenue.

Currently, around 280 mental health startups are operating in India, out of which only 37 have raised funds to date, said Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn. Around $1.7 million has been raised till early August.

Sukoon, a platform that provides psychiatric and de-addiction services through its facilities and online channels, has seen a significant year-on-year rise in patient volume. Vidit Bahri, co-founder of the firm, said that Sukoon is seeking partnerships with PSUs, colleges and corporates.
Topics : Mental health corporate Indian corporates BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon