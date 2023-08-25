Mental health platforms aim for higher growth on rising corporate tie-ups

A host of mental health platforms are looking to expand on the back of corporate partnerships and the government's policy interventions to boost awareness, according to a report by The Economic Times.



Several firms, such as MindPeers, Sukoon, 1to1help.net, Amaha, and Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness are eyeing growth due to an increase in corporate tie-ups and rising awareness about mental health.



Using AI-powered tools, gaining international clients, and organising corporate mental wellness retreats are also a part of their platform.

Archana Bisht, founder of 1to1help.net, is quoted as saying that at least 3,000 corporates are currently using some form of their emotional wellness solutions. Bisht stated that the company expects to grow 10x over the next few years. The counselling services firm says it will employ more tools, including AI-powered ones, in its arsenal.

In 2023, the government started the National Tele Mental Health Programme. It also mandated the inclusion of mental healthcare as part of health insurance policies.

Amaha has begun working with more than a hundred corporations to assist with mental health support for their employees. The founder of the firm, Amit Malik, stated that the platform is seeing nearly ten times more clients in a month than just a couple of years ago.

Malik was also quoted as saying that Amaha has users from over 300 cities who access their psychiatry services.

Earlier in August, actor Suniel Shetty partnered with Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness to launch a new mental health app called 'Lets Get Happi'.

Manun Thakur, founder of the platform, was quoted as saying that Veda has been approached by over 23 corporates to work with them. Most of them want a hybrid of offline as well as online support. Corporate sales will contribute nearly 65 per cent to Veda's revenue.

Currently, around 280 mental health startups are operating in India, out of which only 37 have raised funds to date, said Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn. Around $1.7 million has been raised till early August.

Sukoon, a platform that provides psychiatric and de-addiction services through its facilities and online channels, has seen a significant year-on-year rise in patient volume. Vidit Bahri, co-founder of the firm, said that Sukoon is seeking partnerships with PSUs, colleges and corporates.