Plastic units face closure amid disruption as polymer prices surge 70%

According to industry sources, prices of key polymers like polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and PET resins have increased by around 68–78 per cent, while the availability of raw materials has become uncertain.

The prices of HDPE rose from around Rs 91,452 per tonne on February 28 to Rs 1,34,452 by March 11 (68 per cent), followed by LLDPE — from Rs 90,952 to Rs 1,33,952 (68 per cent), PVC — from Rs 89,000 to Rs 1,14,000 (78 per cent) and PP — from Rs 1,00,384 to Rs 1,46,384 (69 per cent).

The sudden spike, coupled with erratic supply, has left manufacturers struggling to sustain operations. The plastics processing sector comprises nearly 50,000 enterprises across India, of which 85 per cent are MSMEs. The industry provides direct employment to around five million people and contributes around $12.5 billion in exports.

“Over 70 per cent increase in polymer prices within a few days is unprecedented for the plastics processing sector. Thousands of MSME processors are struggling to sustain operations as raw material costs have gone up sharply, leading to suspension of production in more than 50 per cent of small processing units across the country. Many manufacturers are unable to pass on the increase in raw material costs due to existing supply contracts,” said Chandra Prakash Bhartia, Managing Director of Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.

President of Odisha Plastic Pipes Manufacturers Association Sangram Das said over three-fourths of operational units in the state have already stopped production due to exorbitant raw material prices and non-availability of quality polymers. “Production has become unviable. Even if we want to run our units, raw material is either unavailable or priced beyond our capacity,” Das, who is also the MD of Hari Plast, said.

Several micro and small units have drastically cut output. MSME units with a production capacity of around 100 tonnes per month have reduced output to as low as 20 tonnes. “One out of five machines is now running in my unit to produce less than one tonne a day. The raw materials we have will last for a couple of days. I will have to shut down my unit then,” said Sovendra Prasad Dash, MD of Neo Pipes, Balasore.

Some units have been forced into complete shutdown. “We have stopped production for the last couple of days. There is no clarity on prices and no assurance of supply. Continuing operations would only mean incurring losses,” said Nikunja Chhotray, MD of Bhubaneswar-based Valentina Pipes Pvt Ltd.

Larger manufacturers are also under stress. Production has dropped by 50 to 70 per cent in bigger units such as Ori Plast and Hari Plast, which have capacities of around 1,200 tonnes and 650 tonnes, respectively. Industry players pointed out that the cost of finished products has gone up by only 10–15 per cent against the 70 per cent hike in raw material costs, making operations financially unsustainable.

“We have rationalised the production to minimise losses. Although we have slightly increased the cost of products, the demand has come down. The situation is extremely volatile,” said P K Dave, COO of Kolkata-headquartered Ori Plast.

The plastics processing industry is a critical supplier to a wide range of sectors, including packaging (41 per cent of total consumption), FMCG, healthcare, automobiles, agriculture, infrastructure, consumer durables and white goods, industrial and engineering components. According to industry leaders, any prolonged disruption is expected to have cascading effects on supply chains, inflation and industrial output. “The sector is under unprecedented stress. Without immediate support, many units may not survive this phase,” Bhartia said.