PLI scheme boosts AC industry; localisation doubles in two years

Cost disadvantage for Indian manufacturers competing with other countries falls to 12% from 18% earlier

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

The government's two-year-old production-linked incentive (PLI) for air conditioner (AC) components has boosted domestic production, with average value addition or localisation increasing from 25 per cent to 55 per cent now, according to the scheme's beneficiaries.
 
Last year, 10 million ACs were manufactured and sold in India and the number is expected to reach 14 million in 2024, according to industry estimates. Domestic production is expected to hit 30 million by 2030. Localisation has helped the penetration of ACs in the country: From 8 per cent in 2023 to an expected 12 per cent this year. Other

