PM Modi calls for global framework to tackle cyber fraud, deepfakes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a global framework to tackle cyber frauds and deepfakes, saying digital threats have crossed national boundaries and require coordinated action by all stakeholders.

Inaugurating the tenth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Modi said governments, technology companies, telecom operators and financial institutions should create mechanisms to curb digital frauds.

"I urge the GSMA and telecom operators across the world: come, let us create a global mechanism that can stop such fraud before it reaches the people. India has learnt a lot from its experiences in this direction, and India is always ready to share its experiences with the world," Modi said.

Technology can achieve scale only when it gains people's trust, he said.

A person sitting in one country, with the help of a person in another country, can commit a crime in a third country, Modi said, adding that deepfakes have become a big challenge.