Thursday, October 08, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / PM Modi calls for global framework to tackle cyber fraud, deepfakes

PM Modi calls for global framework to tackle cyber fraud, deepfakes

Speaking at India Mobile Congress 2026, Modi said digital crimes can span multiple countries and called on govts, tech firms, telecom operators and financial institutions to coordinate their response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 | pti

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a global framework to tackle cyber frauds and deepfakes, saying digital threats have crossed national boundaries and require coordinated action by all stakeholders.

Inaugurating the tenth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Modi said governments, technology companies, telecom operators and financial institutions should create mechanisms to curb digital frauds.

"I urge the GSMA and telecom operators across the world: come, let us create a global mechanism that can stop such fraud before it reaches the people. India has learnt a lot from its experiences in this direction, and India is always ready to share its experiences with the world," Modi said.

 

Technology can achieve scale only when it gains people's trust, he said.

A person sitting in one country, with the help of a person in another country, can commit a crime in a third country, Modi said, adding that deepfakes have become a big challenge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Starlink

Starlink's India entry: Why Musk's satellite internet launch is stalled

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

Institutional investment in housing dips 39% mn in 9 months: Colliers

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Govt counters Musk, says satellite clearance process non-discriminatory

Employees on their first day of work at Citis Global Capability Center in Pune, Maharashtra

AI eats into entry-level tech jobs as India's graduates seek work

Flipkart leadership team kickoff TBBD 2026.jpg

Dashboards, drum jams and delivery convoys kick off India's shopping season

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Mobile Congress Cybercrime telecom sectors telecom sector

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 12:00 PM IST