PM Modi opens AI Impact Expo as five-day AI Impact Summit gets underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo, formally kicking off the five-day AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam.

Modi, who arrived at the expo centre on Monday evening, visited the booths of many startups and companies showcasing the latest innovations in artificial intelligence. One of the first booths Modi visited was Sarvam's, which is among the startups selected under the Rs 10,372-crore India AI Mission to build India’s first indigenous large language model (LLM).

Apart from Sarvam, Modi also visited the exhibition booths of other companies such as HCLTech and Reliance Jio, as well as startups including BharatGen, Shodh AI, Gnani.AI, Soket, Miko, Addverb and Wadhwani AI.

The five-day summit, which saw huge serpentine lines for entry in the morning and afternoon, will see global AI leaders such as Alphabet and Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Nobel laureate and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, and Gates Foundation chairperson Bill Gates, among others, headline various sessions.

Earlier in the day, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India was in talks with more than 30 countries to reach an agreement on the technical and legal solutions needed to curb the misuse of AI in the media. He was speaking at a fireside chat with Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association.

Reiterating the government’s stand on deepfakes, Vaishnaw said that it was the responsibility of social media and internet intermediaries, AI model makers and creators to ensure that AI tools are not misused.

“It is striking at the root of these institutions and trust. The social media platforms, the AI models and creators, all of us will have to take the responsibility in making sure that new technology strengthens the trust rather than belittling it and creating a break-up of institutions without a break-up,” Vaishnaw said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said that while AI can improve learning standards for students and teachers, it must not be treated as a shortcut that weakens critical thinking.

“It's not only about access to technology, now we have to go deeper and beyond access and make sure we have scalable solutions in every aspect... We are rightly positioned for that,” Prasada said.

Speaking at the event, IT Ministry Secretary S. Krishnan said that Micron, the first project approved by the government under the Rs 76,000-crore India Semiconductor Mission, will begin commercial production at its Gujarat unit by the end of this month.

The company, he said, will produce high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are crucial for AI applications.