PM Modi virtually inaugurates over 270 railway projects in Odisha

Among these are new railway lines, signalling systems, good sheds and a new Vande Bharat Express that will operate between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar

PM Modi

PM Modi | Photo: X@BJP4India

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Over 270 railway projects were unveiled in Odisha on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.
Among these are new railway lines, signalling systems, good sheds and a new Vande Bharat Express that will operate between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, they said.
These were unveiled by the PM virtually from Ahmedabad along with other railway projects across the country.
The new Vande Bharat Express train will operate six days a week, except Saturdays.
This will be the state's third Vande Bharat Express train. The first two operate on the Puri-Howrah and Puri-Rourkela routes.
The PM also inaugurated the Rs 234-crore Haridaspur-Byree section (16.8 km) of the Bhadrak-Nergundi third line, the Rs 131-crore Damanjodi-Baiguda section (14.6 km) of the Korapur-Raigada doubling project, Rs 167-crore Singapur Road-Rayagada section (9.2 km) of the Vijianagam-Titlagarh third line and the Rs 123-crore Similiguda-Araku-Gorapur (21.6 km) section of the Kotavlasa-Koraput doubling project.
Modi also inaugurated 162 electronic interlocking systems, 41 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) stalls, 50 solar-powered stations, five goods sheds, four auto signalling systems, a Gati Sakti terminal, a Jan Ausadhi Kendra and a rail coach restaurant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha economy Odisha govt Odisha Railway Ministry Vande Bharat Express Modi govt

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

