Business Standard
Day after load crash, power ministry says have enough power capacity

"Despite challenging conditions, the highest-ever peak demand of 89 Gw in the Northern Region was successfully met on June 17, 2024," the ministry said

energy, electricity

(photo: Reuters)

Shreya Jai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

The power ministry on Tuesday said that despite the extreme weather and high electricity demand in the Northern region, supply has been robust.

“Despite challenging conditions, the highest-ever peak demand of 89 Gw in the Northern Region was successfully met on June 17, 2024,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that this was made possible by importing 25 to 30 per cent of the region’s power requirement from neighboring areas. 

“All utilities have been advised to maintain a high state of alert and minimise forced outages of equipment,” it said in the statement.
 
The statement by the ministry follows a load crash event in the Northern region on Monday. According to a report by the Grid Controller of India, the Northern regions faced a load crash of 16 Gw on Monday afternoon. This caused a partial outage of several power transmission lines.
Topics : Power ministry Power grids electricity sector power demand forecast

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

