Delhi airport faces brief power outage; flight operations unaffected

The Delhi airport on Monday afternoon faced a brief power outage due to a significant voltage spike in the transmission grid. The flight operations were largely unaffected as the airport operator immediately switched on its power back-up system.

“Around 2 PM today, Delhi airport's main receiving sub-station (MRSS) detected a significant voltage spike at the grid, reportedly due to the tripping of a 765KV line. This voltage imbalance from the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) grid briefly impacted all Delhi airport terminals, affecting baggage acceptance and e-gates," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the airport operator, stated.

"To maintain essential services, we proactively switched all terminals to DG load. The power back-up system, installed by DIAL, was operationalised within a few minutes, and all back-up procedures were initiated to facilitate passengers at all touch points," it added.

The Delhi airport, India's busiest, is currently handling about 1,270 scheduled flights daily, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

"By 3:00 PM, the grid voltage had stabilised and was accepted at the MRSS breaker and all services were smoothly transitioned back from DG load to DTL grid load, and the DG supply was disconnected. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all passengers during this brief period,” DIAL noted.

A DTL spokesperson said the event at the Delhi Airport was triggered by a load crash event in the Northern Grid which impacted several transmission lines, including the one connected to the DIAL sub-station. A spokesperson of the national power transmission company Power Grid Corporation of India said there was no fault in any of their systems and they deny that any of their lines or substations were involved in the incident at IGI Airport.

Executives of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), which has a 51 KV connection to the IGI Airport, said their sub-station did not develop any fault. BRPL in its annual filings in 2023 indicated a supply of around 48 Million Units (MUs) to DIAL. The filing mentioned that supply to DIAL has reduced as it has become an open access consumer. An open access electricity consumer procures its own electricity directly from a power generating station. In the case of DIAL, it is the Bajoli Holi hydro power plant in Himachal Pradesh, owned and operated by sister concern GMR Energy.

In June 2022, Delhi airport in a public statement said it has become the first airport in the country to operate on just renewable energy—hydro and solar. About 94 per cent of its power requirement is fulfilled by Bajoli Holi hydro power plant. The rest of its power requirement is fulfilled by solar panels installed within the airport, including a rooftop solar plant.