Private sector space players seek govt relief on FDI and GST exemption

Data from the Indian Space Association (ISPA) reveals that, as of November-end 2023, Indian start-ups had attracted $124 million in funding, compared to $120 million in 2022

Space technology
ISPA's demands include GST exemption for satellite, launch vehicle, and ground equipment manufacturing

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

After India's historic Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the Moon last year, the burgeoning private sector space industry is looking to the government to liberalise Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), introduce a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI), and expand Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption to the manufacturing of satellites, launch vehicles, and ground equipment. These steps are part of the industry's budget expectations.

"There have been discussions about allowing FDI in the space sector under the automatic route for some time. Clear guidelines in this area would be beneficial. Aligning FDI in space with sectors like defence, where foreign entities can invest through the

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

