Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Public sector industries must prioritise MSMEs in buying raw materials: MoS

Public sector industries must prioritise MSMEs in buying raw materials: MoS

The minister inaugurated a two-day conclave on MSME, organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru

Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for MSMEs Shobha Karandlaje | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of State for MSMEs Shobha Karandlaje on Friday emphasised that public sector industries must prioritise MSMEs when purchasing spare parts and raw materials.
A memorandum to that effect will be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Karandlaje.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The minister inaugurated a two-day conclave on MSME, organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.
Karandlaje said small, micro, and medium sector industries play a vital role in the industrial development of the country. These MSMEs create jobs for our youth. The Centre has evolved many schemes to encourage MSMEs, she added.
She also highlighted that there has been an increased allocation for MSMEs in the Union budget, emphasising that MSMEs are playing a vital role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Vikasit Bharat."

According to Karandlaje, there is a need to improve the skill development of youth in MSMEs to better align with the needs of the industry.
We are taking steps in that direction. MSMEs are contributing significantly to GDP growth. About five lakh applications are received every year to start new MSMEs. We are currently able to provide subsidies to only 90,000 applicants. We have submitted a proposal to the finance minister to enhance this subsidy component," the MSME Minister explained.
Revealing that large PSUs are importing many raw materials from other countries, Karandlaje said her ministry will appeal to the Prime Minister to direct these PSUs to prioritise purchasing raw materials from MSMEs.

More From This Section

Several restaurants listed on Swiggy and Zomato believe that the recent platform fee hike by online food aggregators will go up further.

QSR sales struggle as Zomato, Swiggy's expansion fragments market share

dgca airport airplane network

DGCA cracks the whip on 3 airlines; SpiceJet under 'enhanced surveillance'

Homes, Property, residential building

Post-Covid, senior citizens lead 204% surge in Mumbai property: Report

Cotton, forced labour goods, Uyghur

Floods in Bangladesh impacting cotton import, shipments may divert to India

women employment women at work

Women directors in Nifty50 companies see pay double, outpacing male peers

FKCCI President Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, in his speech, stated that the two-day conclave will create a platform for young entrepreneurs to obtain information about starting MSMEs.
MSMEs form the foundation of our industrial development. The Centre and states have introduced many schemes for the benefit of young entrepreneurs, he added.
According to him, the MSME Conclave-2024 is an important platform to ensure the growth and sustainability of the MSME sector in the state. Industry leaders, policymakers, and financial institutions have joined forces to provide all the necessary information about starting MSMEs.
Our aim is to create a conducive environment for starting MSMEs with all the necessary financial and infrastructural support, the FKCCI President explained.
FKCCI President-Elect M G Balakrishna, Senior Vice-President Uma Reddy, FKCCI Industry Committee President Aravinda Burji, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association President M G Rajagopal, and Peenya Industries Association President Shivakumar were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

Financial institutions should deploy measures to help MSMEs: RBI dy guv

waminathan J, DG RBI, Deputy Governor

MSMEs' access to formal bank financing hurt due to asset shortage: RBI DG

PM Modi

Govt committed to 'major economic reforms', says PM Narendra Modi

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

MSMEs to get Rs 15,000-crore subsidy to boost recycling, efficiency

The 'Report of the Expert Committee on MSMEs' of 2019 (Chairman: U K Sinha) noted that most large firms deal with MSMEs on a credit basis; and given that buyers do not honour invoices on time, these firms face a financial crunch. MSMEs, on their part

'TN accounts for 15% of India's MSME sector, employs 14 mn people'

Topics : MSMEs MSME financing MSME sector Karnataka India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon