Rajasthan govt installs over 200K rooftop solar plants under PMSG

This significant initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only connecting the citizens of the country with pollution-free energy but is also providing them with energy security, the official added.

The subsidy of ₹78,000 provided by the Government of India combined with an additional subsidy of ₹17,000 offered by the Government of Rajasthan under the Chief Minister's Free Electricity Scheme to consumers registered for the 150-unit free electricity benefit has accelerated the pace of rooftop solar plant installations in the state, the official said.

The Rajasthan government’s scheme for 150 units of free electricity per month, launched in October 2025, is for domestic consumers who install a solar rooftop system.

The official pointed out that so far, plants with a total capacity of 771 megawatts (Mw) have been installed in the state under this scheme, and the total count of installed solar power plants recently reached 200,416.

“A sum exceeding ₹1,354 crore has already been transferred to consumers from the Government of India in the form of subsidies for these rooftop installations,” he added.

The official said that in April alone, 22,822 rooftop solar power plants were installed across the state, reflecting the rapidly growing participation of the state’s residents in this scheme. “This marks the highest number of solar power plants installed in the state in any single month to date,” he said.

In February this year, approximately 14,000 rooftop solar panels were being installed per month on average within the state, and it aims to “double this number this calendar year, ending December 2026,” the official said.

Under PMSG, Jaipur district has recorded the highest number of installations within the state, with 41,296 rooftop solar systems installed, followed by Sri Ganganagar with 19,135, Sikar with 12,104, Hanumangarh with 11,530, and Jhunjhunu with 10,185.