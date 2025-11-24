Monday, November 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan govt plans to take action against sale of non-Rera projects

Rajasthan govt plans to take action against sale of non-Rera projects

According to Rera regulations, if a promoter fails to submit three quarterly progress reports, the system automatically initiates a non-compliance process. The project can also be declared lapsed

Industrial park
Representative Image

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

The Rajasthan government is planning on taking action against the illegal sale of flats which have not been registered with the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), a source in the authority said. 
 
Following a series of fraud cases against buyers in the state, Rera has summoned records of all buildings and housing projects approved from 2017 so far by development authorities and municipal bodies, the person cited above said. 
 
“Appropriate action would be taken against builders after examining these records,” he added. 
 
He further said that there are many projects which the concerned builder has not registered with Rera,
