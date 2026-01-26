Monday, January 26, 2026 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan records 9.74% growth in domestic tourist arrivals in 2025

Rajasthan records 9.74% growth in domestic tourist arrivals in 2025

Rajasthan saw a 9.74% rise in domestic tourists in 2025, with over 25 crore visitors, even as foreign arrivals declined less than the national average

Rajasthan, Tourism

According to the released data, a total of over 25.44 crore tourists visited Rajasthan in 2025. Of these, over 25.25 crore were domestic travellers

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan witnessed significant growth in domestic tourists during the calendar year 2025, registering a 9.74 per cent increase in the number of visitors as compared to the previous year.
 
According to the released data, a total of over 25.44 crore tourists visited Rajasthan in 2025. Of these, over 25.25 crore were domestic travellers.
 
Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riar said that while there has been a decline in foreign tourist arrivals in India, the decrease in Rajasthan is less compared to other states.
 
“While India witnessed a 12.53 per cent decrease in foreign tourist arrivals by September 2025 compared to 2024, Rajasthan experienced a decrease of only 6.4 per cent,” she pointed out.
   
Tourism expert Sanjay Kaushik said that prevailing tensions in different parts of the world have significantly harmed the foreign tourists' arrivals. This has created an atmosphere of fear worldwide, leading to lesser foreign tourist arrivals in 2025.

Also Read

Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot seeks probe into all Rajasthan govt recruitments over 11 years

Republic Day, R-Day Uttar Pradesh Tableau

Six-day 'Bharat Parv' festival to be held at Red Fort from Jan 26 to 31

weddings, marriage (Photo: Pexels)

Rajasthan approves schemes to promote Pushkar as wedding destinationpremium

holiday travel health tips

India now 2nd largest overseas market for US travel as visitation rises 40%

Loan, Payment, Money

Mega Corporation inks pact with Rajasthan govt arm for salary-linked loans

 
Riar pointed out that the record growth in domestic tourism in the state has emerged as both an achievement and an opportunity, which is likely to propel Rajasthan tourism to new heights in the coming years.
 
Tourism industry experts were of the view that the Rajasthan Tourism Department's participation in various international travel marts such as ITB Berlin (March 3-5, 2025), BITE Beijing, China (June 27-29, 2025), Tourism Expo Japan (September 24-27, 2025), IMEX USA (October 13-15, 2025), and WTM London (November 3-5, 2025), along with its impactful presentations and marketing strategies, will benefit Rajasthan tourism in the long run.
 
Experts said that an increase in foreign tourist arrivals in Rajasthan can be anticipated in the coming years.
 
The tourism commissioner stated that the implementation of the Rajasthan Tourism Policy 2025 and the Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy 2025 in December will provide tourists with new experiences and increase the appeal of Rajasthani tourist destinations abroad through foreign film shootings.
 
“This will attract foreign tourists at a faster pace,” she said.
 
The tourism commissioner further stated that the increase in domestic tourism in Rajasthan presents a great opportunity, which the state will capitalise on. 
 
“Our goal is to develop the necessary infrastructure and world-class facilities to ensure that tourists visiting Rajasthan have an excellent experience and that repeat tourism also increases,” Riar said.
 

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh govt sets aside 425 acres for fintech, apparel parkspremium

Office

Global firms take 58% share of office leasing in 7 Indian cities: Report

power, electricity

APTRANSCO to complete 55 transmission projects worth over ₹9,000 crore

ai, artificial intelligence

India needs culturally rooted AI to counter Western bias: EY India

India Energy Week (IEW 2025)

From Petrotech to IEW, India reshapes its global energy engagement

Topics : rajasthan Tourists Indian tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREPadma Awards 2026Q3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance