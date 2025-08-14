Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan's mines dept eyes record revenue with focus on dues recovery

Rajasthan's mines dept eyes record revenue with focus on dues recovery

Principal Secretary Mines and Geology T Ravikant said that a concrete strategy is being chalked out, which includes recovery of revenue dues

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters
Mining amnesty scheme allows miners to settle outstanding debts at reduced rates. | Image Credit: Reuters

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government’s mines department is mulling increasing its revenue with a special focus on collecting the department’s old arrears, fine amount dues, and the penalty imposed during the illegal mining activities.
 
 The mines department has fixed a revenue collection target of over ~12,950 crore during the ongoing financial year 2026 (FY26). The state’s mines department was among the top revenue-earning departments in the state in the financial year 2025, with the highest growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of over ~9,228 crore.
 
Principal Secretary Mines and Geology T Ravikant said that a concrete strategy is
