Rajasthan's mines dept eyes record revenue with focus on dues recovery

The Rajasthan government’s mines department is mulling increasing its revenue with a special focus on collecting the department’s old arrears, fine amount dues, and the penalty imposed during the illegal mining activities.

The mines department has fixed a revenue collection target of over ~12,950 crore during the ongoing financial year 2026 (FY26). The state’s mines department was among the top revenue-earning departments in the state in the financial year 2025, with the highest growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of over ~9,228 crore.

Principal Secretary Mines and Geology T Ravikant said that a concrete strategy is