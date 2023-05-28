Explained: Why RAPIDX is urban transport's Next Big train of thought

With trainsets having a design speed of 180 kilometres per hour (kph) and an operational speed of up to 160 kph

“When Delhi Metro came, we had no standard of efficiency. There were a lot of challenges, but it was also the first huge transformation for India’s public transport infrastructure. Now, every element of RRTS technology is entirely new for India — from traction to station development. We are also the first public transport corporation to go for privatised operation and maintenance. RRTS will be the Next Big transformation in urban transport,” Singh tells Business Standard.