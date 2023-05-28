Explained: Why RAPIDX is urban transport's Next Big train of thought

The much-awaited Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project will be the next revolutionary transformation in public transport after Metro rail, says Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), ahead of the launch of the Sahibabad-Duhai section of the intercity rail corridor.
“When Delhi Metro came, we had no standard of efficiency. There were a lot of challenges, but it was also the first huge transformation for India’s public transport infrastructure. Now, every element of RRTS technology is entirely new for India — from traction to station development. We are also the first public transport corporation to go for privatised operation and maintenance. RRTS will be the Next Big transformation in urban transport,” Singh tells Business Standard.
With trainsets having a design speed of 180 kilometres per hour (kph) and an operational speed of up to 160 kph
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or