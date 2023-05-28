close

Explained: Why RAPIDX is urban transport's Next Big train of thought

There will be many new RRTS proposals in the next six months

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC
Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC

6 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
The much-awaited Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project will be the next revolutionary transformation in public transport after Metro rail, says Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), ahead of the launch of the Sahibabad-Duhai section of the intercity rail corridor.
“When Delhi Metro came, we had no standard of efficiency. There were a lot of challenges, but it was also the first huge transformation for India’s public transport infrastructure. Now, every element of RRTS technology is entirely new for India — from traction to station development. We are also the first public transport corporation to go for privatised operation and maintenance. RRTS will be the Next Big transformation in urban transport,” Singh tells Business Standard.
With trainsets having a design speed of 180 kilometres per hour (kph) and an operational speed of up to 160 kph
Topics : urban development Transport infrastructure

First Published: May 28 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

