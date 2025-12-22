Monday, December 22, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Regional dishes still rule Indian breakfast tables despite protein trend

Regional dishes still rule Indian breakfast tables despite protein trend

Id Fresh Foods started selling rice batter for dosa and idli in 2005, identifying a white space in the packaged food market

According to a recent FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) pulse report by market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly Kantar Worldpanel), ready-to-cook (RTC) mixes is among the two categories to double its volumes in the last two years, adding 18 million new households during the period.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Even as the Indian packaged food market goes through a protein revolution, and gut-friendly products like Greek yoghurt gain favour, when it comes to breakfast, a large number of urban Indians are still choosing the traditional dishes over western items.
 
iD Fresh Food started selling rice batter for dosa and idli in 2005, identifying a white space in the packaged food market. In the 20 years since, the brand has grown to a revenue of ₹681.38 crore in 2024-25 (FY25) while recording a net profit of ₹50.75 crore in the same period.
 
“Over the last two years, we have witnessed
