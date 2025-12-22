Regional dishes still rule Indian breakfast tables despite protein trend

Even as the Indian packaged food market goes through a protein revolution, and gut-friendly products like Greek yoghurt gain favour, when it comes to breakfast, a large number of urban Indians are still choosing the traditional dishes over western items.

iD Fresh Food started selling rice batter for dosa and idli in 2005, identifying a white space in the packaged food market. In the 20 years since, the brand has grown to a revenue of ₹681.38 crore in 2024-25 (FY25) while recording a net profit of ₹50.75 crore in the same period.

“Over the last two years, we have witnessed