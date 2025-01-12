Business Standard

Home / Industry / News / Reliance Industries, L&T, and JSW line up new energy projects for 2025

Reliance Industries, L&T, and JSW line up new energy projects for 2025

RIL, L&T, and JSW likely to either commercialise their clean energy businesses or commission new ones in the near term

RIL
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Some of India’s largest conglomerates are gearing up to either commission or commercially start the first phase of their new energy projects this year, according to company executives and analysts. 
Oil-to-telecom firm Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW group, and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are some of the conglomerates where new energy-related businesses’ scaling up or commissioning is expected in the near term. 
“L&T has received a prestigious EPC (engineering, procurement construction) order from the Deendayal Port for its inaugural green hydrogen demonstration plant at Kandla Port. This includes the supply of L&T’s indigenously manufactured electrolyser,” said
