Reliance Industries, L&T, and JSW line up new energy projects for 2025

Some of India’s largest conglomerates are gearing up to either commission or commercially start the first phase of their new energy projects this year, according to company executives and analysts.

Oil-to-telecom firm Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW group, and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are some of the conglomerates where new energy-related businesses’ scaling up or commissioning is expected in the near term.

“L&T has received a prestigious EPC (engineering, procurement construction) order from the Deendayal Port for its inaugural green hydrogen demonstration plant at Kandla Port. This includes the supply of L&T’s indigenously manufactured electrolyser,” said