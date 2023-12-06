Sensex (0.42%)
69587.25 + 291.11
Nifty (0.44%)
20947.65 + 92.55
Nifty Midcap (0.27%)
44244.20 + 121.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.11%)
6709.00 -7.50
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
46885.45 -126.80
Heatmap

Himadri Speciality to invest Rs 4,800 cr to make Li-ion battery components

Himadri Speciality Chemical also announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Himadri Clean Energy Ltd

himadri speciality chemicals, lithium ion battery components

Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 09:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himadri Speciality Chemical on Wednesday announced that it will invest Rs 4,800 crore to foray into the manufacturing of Lithium-ion battery components. According to the announcement, the investment will be over the next 5-6 years.

The plant's total annual production capacity will be 200,000 MT either directly/ or through its subsidiaries. "This investment will be made largely from internal accruals and balance from debt," the company said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company believes that the facility will enable the indigenisation of Lithium-ion battery raw materials for global and Indian electric vehicles. It is also expected to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels and the preservation of natural resources.

In a separate announcement, Himadri Speciality Chemical announced that it had completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Himadri Clean Energy Ltd (HCEL) making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Now, HCEL has proposed acquiring a 100 per cent stake in Himadri Future Material Technology Ltd.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on December 5, 2023, inter-alia has considered and approved the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Himadri Future Material Technology Limited by HCEL," the announcement read.

With this, the company will set up the manufacturing facility for Cathode Active Material. The acquisition is expected to be completed within 60 days.

In October, Himadri Speciality posted a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 100.62 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30. It had clocked Rs 35.88 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the year-ago period.

On Tuesday, Himadri Specialty Chemical's shares ended 3.78 per cent in the green at Rs 301.7 on BSE. 

Also Read

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

Himadri Speciality Chemical reports 5.1% revenue decline in Q2FY24

1,200-km range, 10-min charge: Toyota near solid-state battery breakthrough

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

This specialty chemicals stock zoomed 48% in a month; here's why

Defence manufacturer CoreEL Tech secures $16 mn funding from 360 ONE Asset

The Sleep Company secures Rs 184 cr in Series C funding from Premji Invest

CBI files FIR, searches 13 locations in Uco Bank fund transfer case

Bike-taxi service provider Rapido drives cabs into Uber, Ola lane

P&G to record up to $2.5 bn in Gillette writedown, operations rejig

Topics : lithium ion Lithium battery Battery makers Himadri Speciality BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 09:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon