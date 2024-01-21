Earnings from O2C division likely to remain volatile, range-bound: RIL

Earnings from the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) division are expected to remain volatile and range-bound, said a top executive from Reliance Industries (RIL) and analysts post the December-23 ended quarter (Q3FY24) earnings results.

RIL’s management noted while the refining margins environment looks favourable, that of downstream will remain pressured.

The O2C business comprises RIL's refining, petrochemicals, and fuel retailing business divisions. “Overall O2C earnings are going to remain a bit volatile because of market disruptions,” said V Srikanth, chief financial officer for the company, in a post-earnings address on Friday evening.

The street view on the segment aligns with that of RIL’s management.

Analysts with Jefferies in their post-earnings note also said, margins for the O2C business are likely to remain range-bound. “Near-term pressure may remain in the O2C segment,” noted analysts with Centrum in a report released on Saturday. Others, such as Emkay in their notes, said, “Global O2C outlook remains contingent on China’s demand-supply outlook.”

For Q3FY24, the O2C division’s Ebitda registered a marginal rise of one per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹14,064 crore, which the company said was muted because of planned maintenance and inspection shutdown. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation. In addition to the shutdown, lower downstream chemical margins also partially offset gains from higher gasoline cracks and advantageous feedstock sourcing.

This trend of weakness in the downstream chemicals business is expected to continue.

Analysts at Emkay raised their O2C EBITDA estimates across FY24-26E by two-four per cent each, led by a better refining margin outlook. Though, they expect petrochemical margins to remain weak.

Srikanth from RIL on the Friday call said, “One can be constructive on refining margins in this environment of continuing demand for these products,” referring to demand for jet fuel cracks. He added, “Gasoil cracks are also expected to remain firm, given the demand for jet fuel as well as the fact that there is limited availability of heavy crude.” Global jet fuel demand, according to the company’s Q3FY24 investor presentation, improved by 1.1 million barrels per day (mb/d) Y-o-Y to 7.6 mb/d.

For the petrochemicals business, the Chinese weak demand overhang is expected to stay longer. Srikanth from RIL said, “Downstream margins do remain a bit pressured on the backdrop of feedstock prices being high as well as demand from China still being tepid.”





Q3FY24 performance for O2C division (Rs crore) yoy% QoQ % Revenue 141,096 -2.40 -4.70 Ebitda 14,064 1 13.6 Ebitda Margin 10% +40 bps -100 bps “Petchem prices overall are expected to be range-bound, as new Chinese supplies enter the market,” analysts with Emkay noted in their report. Domestic demand for petrochemicals, however, is expected to receive a boost due to national elections, noted analysts with Jefferies.

Source: Company Presentation