Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Repurpose LNG infra to make ports GH2 export hubs, say ports body

Repurpose LNG infra to make ports GH2 export hubs, say ports body

Report calls for establishing common user infrastructure for quickly setting up green hydrogen facilities

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR
premium

India currently operates eight LNG terminals run by state-owned companies such as Petronet, NTPC, and Indian Oil, as well as private entities lime Shell, among others.

Dhruvaksh SahaSubhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian ports would need to take up extensive reforms like repurposing existing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals for green hydrogen (GH2) derivatives such as green ammonia, and setting up common user infrastructure frameworks to become export hub for GH2, a report by the Indian Ports Association (IPA) has suggested. IPA is a body of major ports in India under the control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
 
While developing hydrogen pipelines is essential, high costs — 70-80 per cent from materials, labour, and construction — and challenges like securing rights of way make repurposing underutilised pipelines appealing, the
Topics : LNG energy sector Exports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon