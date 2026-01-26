Resale housing becomes core buying channel amid affordability crunch

“For buyers, resale homes became a strong alternative to a primary buying channel for value-conscious end-users. It offers a more compelling price-to-value equation and access to established, vibrant neighbourhoods, something new launches often cannot match,” said Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer of NoBroker.

Investor exits from the 2020–23 cycle seen by the market has also pumped funding into the resale activity, which has seen an expansion across major cities. Early investors, sitting on appreciation of 60–80 per cent, are liquidating holdings, releasing ready inventory into the market.

In Bengaluru, for instance, resale listings rose from 25 per cent of total listings in 2024 to 30 per cent in 2025, led by East Bengaluru, which has now overtaken South Bengaluru as the city’s largest resale hub. “Projects launched at ₹3,500–4,500 per square foot in East Bengaluru in 2020–21 are now transacting at ₹10,000–11,000 per square foot in the resale market,” Garg said, adding that similar trends are visible in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli and Pune’s Wagholi.

Hyderabad recorded a 7 per cent citywide rise in resale listings, with strong traction in Miyapur, Kukatpally, Bachupally, Kokapet and the eastern corridor. Mumbai’s resale market grew 7 per cent, supported by steady demand in core suburbs and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation cluster, while Gurgaon and Noida each posted a 12 per cent rise in resale supply. Pune’s south zone remains the largest resale hub at 31 per cent, even as the west zone logged steady growth, according to NoBroker.

“With primary market prices escalating and new supply tilted toward premium segments, resale and ready-stock homes have moved from being a tactical alternative to a core buying channel,” said Sanjay Daga, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Anex Advisory.

He added that resale homes offer advantages that resonate strongly with today’s end-users—price negotiation, no goods and sales tax on ready units, immediate possession, and clarity on total acquisition cost.

Top Indian markets have been facing affordability pressures recently with primary residential sales moderating over 2024 and 2025. According to Anarock, housing sales in 2025 declined by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY). While housing sales volumes declined, the total transaction value rose 6 per cent, crossing ₹6 trillion due to higher prices.

After a muted price phase between 2015 and 2019, average residential prices surged by 54 per cent during 2019–24, and by 8 per cent in 2025, data from the research firm showed. Homes priced below ₹75 lakh, which accounted for nearly 60 per cent of sales in 2021, made up just 32 per cent in 2025. The affordable housing segment continued to struggle as its share of overall sales fell from 38 per cent in 2019 to 18 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, while supply dropped from 40 per cent to 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, the resale supply is meeting a buyer base that has been increasingly priced out of new launches amid affordability. In 2025, in Hyderabad, 84 per cent of home seekers are unable to afford new sub-Rs 1 crore homes, while the figure stands at 42 per cent in Bengaluru and Pune, 39 per cent in Mumbai, 24 per cent in Chennai, and as high as 79 per cent in Gurgaon and 62 per cent in Noida.

“With property prices in the primary market escalating since the last few years and new supply tilting towards premium and luxury segments, there is a growing demand for properties in the resale market,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairperson of Anarock Group.

Industry experts pointed out a shift with buyers shifting toward resale as affordable new launches continue to decline. As developers continue to focus on premium projects and construction costs remain elevated, resale is likely to provide liquidity and accessible inventory for first-time and mid-income buyers. There is a rising preference for ready-to-move-in homes within gated communities, driven by a desire to avoid construction delays and execution risk.

“Resale apartments also offer prospective buyers the ready inventory, perceived security of no delay risks, and the ability to negotiate prices a little more assertively, considering the circumstances of the seller,” said Parth Mehta, chairperson and MD, Paradigm Realty.