Delivery riders sweat through the gap between corporate hype and reality

With temperatures soaring across India, the plight of delivery partners working for direct-to-consumer platforms, including food delivery and quick commerce (qcom), reveals a stark contrast between corporate claims and ground realities.

Despite companies asserting they provide adequate support, many workers report poor earnings, limited access to rest, and a lack of basic summer relief measures.

Delivery personnel that Business Standard spoke to said that while they have the option to take breaks, it limits their opportunity to earn additional income through incentives. Delivery partners typically earn bonuses after completing a certain number of orders within a set time frame.

For