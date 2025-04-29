Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delivery riders sweat through the gap between corporate hype and reality

Delivery riders sweat through the gap between corporate hype and reality

Despite companies asserting they provide adequate support, many workers report poor earnings, limited access to rest, and a lack of basic summer relief measures

Gig worker swiggy online delivery food
Premium

Representational Image

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With temperatures soaring across India, the plight of delivery partners working for direct-to-consumer platforms, including food delivery and quick commerce (qcom), reveals a stark contrast between corporate claims and ground realities.
 
Despite companies asserting they provide adequate support, many workers report poor earnings, limited access to rest, and a lack of basic summer relief measures.
 
Delivery personnel that Business Standard spoke to said that while they have the option to take breaks, it limits their opportunity to earn additional income through incentives. Delivery partners typically earn bonuses after completing a certain number of orders within a set time frame.
 
For
Topics : doorstep delivery Food delivery in India Startups

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon