Royalty norms: AI firms may need to pay global revenue share to creators

Royalty norms: AI firms may need to pay global revenue share to creators

India plans to mandate global AI firms to share revenue as royalties for using Indian creators' content to train LLMs, under a proposed statutory licensing and royalty framework

The DPIIT, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has also proposed that AI companies pay royalties at rates set by the government or courts.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

The government is likely to propose that companies using data from Indian content creators to train their artificial intelligence (AI) systems and large language models (LLMs) share a portion of their global revenues as royalties once these services are commercialised, a senior government official has said. 
AI companies will have to disclose the purposes for which they have collected data and how they intend to use it, the official said. 
The proposed licensing framework would be a “blanket licence”, where they will be able to use all copyrighted data once the royalty has been paid. 
“In the disclosure forms, the
