Rs 1.46 trn investment realised across 14 PLI sectors till Aug: Govt

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for 14 key sectors have been announced with an outlay of Rs 1.97 trillion to enhance manufacturing capabilities and exports

As of date, 764 applications have been approved under PLI schemes across 14 sectors. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

The government on Tuesday said investment of Rs 1.46 trillion have been realised, resulting in incremental production and sales of over Rs 12.50 trillion across 14 PLI sectors till August this year.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that keeping in view India's vision of becoming self-reliant, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for 14 key sectors have been announced with an outlay of Rs 1.97 trillion to enhance manufacturing capabilities and exports.

"As on August 2024, across 14 sectors, investment of Rs 1.46 trillion have been realised, which has resulted in incremental production/sales of over Rs 12.50 trillion, employment generation of over 9.5 lakhs, and exports surpassing Rs 4 trillion," he added.

 

Incentives of Rs 2,968 crore in eight sectors and Rs 6,753 crore in nine sectors during 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively, have been disbursed.

As of date, 764 applications have been approved under PLI schemes across 14 sectors, the minister said.

In a separate reply, he said India's trade with FTA partner countries shows an increase of 100 per cent in exports compared to 84.7 per cent in imports from the year of implementation of the FTA to 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PLI scheme Investment FTA

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

