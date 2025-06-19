Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Sales of listed non-financial private companies grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

Sales of listed non-financial private companies grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

Aggregate sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,659 listed private manufacturing companies moderated to 6.6 per cent during Q4:2024-25 from 7.7 per cent during the previous quarter

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Sales of listed private non-financial companies registered a 7.1 per cent growth during January-March quarter of 2024-25 as compared to 8 per cent of expansion in the previous quarter and 6.9 per cent during the year, according to RBI data released on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the fourth quarter of 2024-25, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,936 listed non-government non-financial companies.

Aggregate sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,659 listed private manufacturing companies moderated to 6.6 per cent during Q4:2024-25 from 7.7 per cent during the previous quarter.

RBI said that even as major industries such as electrical machinery, chemicals, food products and pharmaceuticals industries recorded a double-digit sales growth, weak performance of petroleum industry pulled down the sector's sales growth.

 

Annually, sales growth of IT companies improved further to 8.6 per cent in Q4 from 6.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 3.1 per cent a year ago.

On the other hand, sales of non-IT services companies continued to grow in double digits at 10.9 per cent in Q4, on the back of good performance of telecommunication and transport & storage companies.

"Manufacturing companies' expenses on raw material rose by 8.3 per cent (y-o-y) in tandem with their sales growth, however, raw material to sales ratio broadly remained stable during Q4 from the previous quarter," RBI said.

Staff cost of manufacturing, IT and non-IT services companies rose by 10.0 per cent, 6.4 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively, during Q4:2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sales private companies RBI growth

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

