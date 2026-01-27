SC declines to halt CCI probe into JioStar over abuse of dominance

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stop a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into allegations that broadcaster JioStar abused its dominant position in Kerala’s cable television market, noting that the proceedings were still at an initial stage.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta refused to interfere with the investigation, observing that the issues raised could be examined after the inquiry is completed. The matter stems from a complaint by Asianet Digital Network Private Limited, which accused JioStar of violating Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002.

The complainant alleged that JioStar, citing its exclusive rights over major sporting content and a strong channel presence in Kerala, engaged in discriminatory pricing practices that restricted market access for competing operators. It also said that JioStar extended steep discounts, said to be in excess of 50 per cent, to a rival multi-system operator through what were described as marketing arrangements designed to bypass regulatory caps on cumulative discounts. These practices, it was alleged, distorted competition in the regional cable television market.

On February 28, 2022, the CCI recorded a prima facie view that the conduct warranted scrutiny and directed its Director General to investigate under Section 26(1) of the Act.

JioStar challenged the CCI’s order before the Kerala High Court, arguing that the dispute was essentially regulatory and fell within the domain of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) rather than the competition regulator. A single judge rejected the challenge in May 2025, and the High Court’s Division Bench subsequently affirmed the CCI’s jurisdiction, holding that allegations of abuse of dominance squarely attract competition law.

Carrying the challenge to the Supreme Court, JioStar reiterated that pricing and discount-related issues were governed by the TRAI framework. The apex court, however, was not persuaded to halt the probe, underscoring that the investigation was preliminary and that JioStar would have the opportunity to raise all objections at a later stage.